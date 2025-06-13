Browns Coach Holds No Grudge for Myles Garrett After Offseason Drama
Myles Garrett forced himself squarely into NFL headlines this offseason.
The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year used multiple platforms on radio row during the Super Bowl to request a trade out of Cleveland, citing the team's lack of a QB as a major reason why.
Back then, Garrett was adamant the Browns simply weren't ready to compete for championships, which remains his No. 1 goal. His very public comments made for a bit of a drama filled offseason for the the franchise.
All that went out the window, however, after general manager Andrew Berry negotiated a record-setting contract for the star pass rusher. A four-year, $123.5 million extension made Garrett, at the time, the highest-paid non-quarterback in football.
With Garrett back in the fold and present this week at mandatory minicamp, nobody around the team harbors any ill will towards the future Hall of Famer for his very public trade request. As far as defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire is concerned, it's all water under the bridge.
"Yeah, I don't even remember that, okay. That's the first thing," stated Cesaire on the final day of minicamp Thursday. "The second thing, every player is entitled to their own opinion. If that's how he felt at the time, that's how he felt. People can change their minds. And obviously he's here now, he's happy, he's engaged with the guys. He was working his butt off yesterday, so Myles is here. He's all the way bought in. He loves what we've done with the defensive line and I know he can't wait to get the season started."
Those comments come a week after defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz upped the ante on Garrett, saying he expects the 29-year-old to have the best year of his career after earning the massive pay day. Garrett accepted that challenge from Schwartz earlier in the week. He even went a step further to guarantee that the team would be better than last year's dreadful 3-14 campaign.
There is a bit of mental gymnastics that must go on to figure out how a player so willing to trash the outlook of the organization mere months ago, is now selling hope for the franchise. The simple answer is, money talks.
Regardless, there are plenty outside the organization who remain miffed by Garrett's eventful offseason. So long as he's producing at the level he normally does on Sundays this fall, it won't be hard to win back full support from the Browns faithful.