Cleveland Browns Coach Speaks Out on Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors
The Cleveland Browns have become a top potential trade suitor for Brandon Aiyuk. While the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the mix as well, the Browns have a legitimate chance to acquire him.
Aiyuk would bring a dynamic playmaking ability to the Cleveland offense. He is just 26 years old and is entering the prime of his NFL career.
While Amari Cooper is a good wide receiver and one of the most underrated in the league, Aiyuk would give the offense much bigger potential. He would also give the team a long-term No. 1 wideout.
That being said, the Browns' wide receivers coach, Chad O'Shea, spoke out amid all of the Aiyuk rumors.
“Yeah, my focus right now truly is on the guys that are here on this team. And I’m going to say this, the group that we have right now has worked so hard, both in the offseason and then so far in training camp, of doing the things we’ve asked them to do. They’ve been able to really stay in the present and really work to improve every day. It’s a very enjoyable group that I’m working with at the Cleveland Browns.”
O'Shea played that answer very well. He's comfortable with the current group of wide receivers that Cleveland has, although there is no doubt that he would love to coach Aiyuk.
At this point in time, it has been reported that the Browns would have to part with Cooper in order to trade for Aiyuk. That would be a tough pill to swallow, but one that would be worth pulling the trigger on.
During the 2023 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers show why Cleveland should go all-out to get a trade done for him.
Only time will tell whether or not the Browns can bring him onboard. Seeing him go to the Steelers would be brutal.
Expect to hear more news and updates about the situation in the near future. With the NFL preseason getting underway, teams would like to finalize their big roster moves before too much more time passes.