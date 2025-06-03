Analyst Exposes Brutal Reason for Browns' Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide
Shedeur Sanders was expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. That did not happen. Instead, Sanders fell all the way to Round 5, where the Cleveland Browns traded up to land him.
There was a whole lot of speculation as to why Sanders slid as far as he did. Was he simply not that good? Did he botch the pre-draft process?
Well, Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports has identified what he feels is the main reason for Sanders' spiral, and he doesn't think it has anything to do with Shedeur himself. He thinks Deion Sanders was the culprit.
“This, my friends, is why Shedeur Sanders fell in the draft. I thought it was probably 50 percent Deion, 50 percent Shedeur. I’m now thinking NFL teams, front offices were just like, ‘No thank you’ on Shedeur Sanders precisely because of this," McIntyre said. "Folks, it’s the beginning of June, and Deion is already complaining about his son and what went down at the draft."
McIntyre was referencing a recent appearance Deion made on Asante Samuel's progress, where Deion ripped the notion that Shedeur wasn't prepared for pre-draft interviews.
It's entirely possible that NFL teams simply did not want to deal with Deion and the hoopla that comes with Shedeur. Heck, even the Browns selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round, so they clearly didn't even have any intention of taking Sanders until they saw how far he was sliding on Day 3.
Hopefully, Sanders can shake all of this off and develop into the franchise quarterback that Cleveland so desperately needs, but there is no doubt that it is going to be a challenging process for the 23-year-old.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted to Make Tough RB Decision
MORE: Why are the Browns Waiting to Make this Painfully Obvious Roster Move?
MORE: Shocking Trade for Pro Bowl WR Could Emerge for Cleveland Browns
MORE: Browns Linked to Move That Would Improve Major Defensive Need
MORE: Deion Sanders Gets Brutally Honest on Critics of Browns' Shedeur Sanders