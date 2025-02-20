Browns Connected to Notable Big Ten Prospect by NFL Draft Analyst
It goes without saying that quarterback is the Cleveland Browns biggest need this offseason. However, another key offensive spot is near the top of their list of needs is running back.
Star ball carrier Nick Chubb is set to hit free agency for the first time and may not return to the Browns. That's on top of the four-time Pro Bowler coming off of back-to-back season-ending injuries.
Fortunately for Cleveland, running back is one of the deepest position groups in the upcoming NFL Draft class.
With the Browns reverting back to Kevin Stefanski's wide zone, West Coast style offense, draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network was quick to name Iowa's Kaleb Johnson as an ideal fit for Cleveland during a pre-combine conference call.
For Jeremiah, Johnson's ability to make "one cut, put a foot in the ground and go" is one of the biggest reasons why the pairing would make sense.
As much as Jeremiah explained that he likes Johnson for Cleveland, he did reference the depth of at the position, emphasizing that there are several good options.
Some other names that Jeremiah mentioned were Tennessee's Dylan Sampson, the Ohio State duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins and Florida's Trevor Etienne.
Even if Chubb returns, his recent bout of injuries will still make running back a high priority item for the Browns this offseason. As Jeremiah laid out, they will have plenty of options at their disposal on draft weekend.
