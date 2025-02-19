Browns Once Again Named Potential Aaron Rodgers Destination
The days of Aaron Rodgers being one of the top three quarterbacks in the NFL may be gone, but he is still more than capable of playing the position. With that in mind, the Cleveland Browns have been linked as a potential suitor for him this offseason.
Rodgers has been informed by the New York Jets that they are parting ways with him. However, there is still a question about whether or not he will choose to continue playing.
At 41 years old, there is a chance that Rodgers has played his final NFL game. There is just as good of a chance that the future Hall of Famer would like to play another year or two and give it another run.
Coming back from a torn Achilles to play just one season doesn't seem like a preferred scenario. Rodgers would likely prefer to play another year or two if he can find a good situation for himself.
Once again, the Browns have been linked as a team who could offer him that situation.
Nick Shook of NFL.com believes that Cleveland is one of the top potential landing spots for Rodgers this offseason.
"I've seen Cleveland as an ideal landing spot for Kirk Cousins, but that could possibly require Cleveland to swing a deal for the veteran. Rodgers could be a secondary option in this grand scheme, even if it means they'll continue to attract attention for their revolving door under center," Shook wrote.
"The fit isn't as seamless as it would be with Cousins, who has a history with Kevin Stefanski, but such a partnership could end up looking much like the Joe Flacco era in Cleveland. Results, however, may vary."
During the 2024 NFL season with the Jets, Rodgers ended up throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He completed 63% of his pass attempts.
That production would be a big-time upgrade from what the Browns had in 2024.
While many fans don't want to deal with the Rodgers drama, he could be exactly what Cleveland needs to be a playoff contender. At the very least, the Browns need to look into the option.
Expect to continue hearing rumors conecting Rodgers and Cleveland. Andrew Berry may not end up considering the move, but it's intriguing to think about.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
