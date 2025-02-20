Browns Teammate Reveals How Cleveland Can Keep Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns are widely expected to trade superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett this offseason. After his very public trade request, Garrett clearly is ready to move on from the franchise he has spent his entire career with to this point.
While the expectation is that Garrett will be on another team in 2025, is there still a chance that the Browns could convince him to change his mind and stay?
That is something that a teammate was asked about recently.
As shared by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Greg Newsome II still thinks that Garrett and Cleveland could come back together. He spoke out about how the team could make that happen.
“I definitely think like Denzel (Ward) and everybody has talked about, you’ve just got to solidify that quarterback position,” Newsome said.
“You see the Commanders are pretty much right there to the get to the Super Bowl because they got that quarterback. The defense is the same defense. It’s just certain times we’re on the field a lot more when we didn’t have a stable person back there the entire time."
Newsome continued forward, doubling down that he thinks bringing in a legitimate winning quarterback could be what Garrett needs to see.
“That’s not to blame any of the quarterbacks we had this season, it’s just like with injuries and things like that, certain guys are asked to step in when they didn’t think that was their role for the entire season. So I think if we solidify the quarterback, then I think we’ll be good.”
Needless to say, seeing Garrett do a turnaround and happily return to the Browns would be a massive shock. He has been very publicly making the rounds talking openly about his desire for a trade.
During the 2024 NFL season, Garrett put up another big year. He racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass. Keeping those numbers on the defense would be ideal for Cleveland.
Granted, this is probably a long shot and might not even be a possibility. With Newsome coming out and talking about the situation, it leads to some form of hope.
That being said, fans should not get their hopes up about the Browns keeping Garrett.
