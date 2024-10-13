Browns Cut WR Ahead of Week 6 vs. Eagles
Heading into today's game, the Cleveland Browns are facing as close to a must-win situation as a team can get in Week 6 of an NFL season. With a 1-4 record, the Browns are in Philadelphia to face off against the Eagles.
Ahead of the matchup, Cleveland made a few roster moves.
One of those moves included a decision to cut an intriguing wide receiver. That wide receiver was none other than James Proche II.
Proche had mostly been utilized on special teams. He hadn't carved out a consistent role for himself on offense and ended up catching just one pass for three yards through the first five games.
A former sixth-round pick of the AFC North division rival Baltimore Ravens, Proche played the 2023 season with the Browns as well. Just like the start of the season, he did not have a role within the offense.
In addition to releasing Proche, Cleveland made a few other moves as well.
Clearly, this is not a move that is going to impact what happens on the field moving forward. Proche was a decent return man, but moving on from him will not chnage much about what the Browns have been doing.
Among the roster moves ahead of today's game against the Eagles was the activation of second-round pick Mike Hall Jr.
Hall, who has been sidelined following off-the-field allegations, has been talked highly of for his on the field talent. He has even been compared to NFL legend Aaron Donald. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can make for the Browns.
All of that being said, Cleveland is in a tough situation. If they lose today, there are many who believe the front office will start taking a look at making major roster moves and trades.
Hopefully, we'll be talking about a Browns win tomorrow morning rather than what moves and trades the team could make.