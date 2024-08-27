Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys Get Reinforcements Before Week 1 Matchup
Cleveland versus Dallas in week one just got a lot better.
The Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys, on paper, is one of the best matchups in the NFL to start the year. Two teams with massive expectations for the season, Tom Brady on the broadcast and superstars all over the field. It can't get much better, right? Wrong.
Early this week, both the Browns and the Cowboys got much-needed reinforcements. Cleveland's roster needed more of a boost, but nonetheless, the troops have rallied on both sides, making that Week 1 matchup even better.
The Browns got a massive boost from their injury list. They activated both Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Joining the two tackles returning from the PUP are safety D'Anthony Bell and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Also returning from injury is cornerback Greg Newsome II.
The Cowboys got a massive boost on the offensive side of the ball, as they finally were able to come to terms with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has missed the entirety of training camp holding out for a new deal. After a fair amount of drama from both Lamb and owner/general manager Jerry Jones, a deal was inked on Monday to make Lamb a $100M dollar man.
Lamb is critical to the Cowboys success. In 2023, Lamb's 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns represented nearly 40 percent of the team's passing yards and one-third of their passing touchdowns. He and quarterback Dak Prescott have become a legitimate dynamic duo, and his return improves Dallas' chances significantly.
Week 1 didn't need any more juice than it was already going to have, but we got it. Cleveland's high-powered roster is inching back to full strength and Dallas gets its best player back in the fold.
Buckle up: Browns vs. Cowboys will be a must-watch event on Sept. 8.