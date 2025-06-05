Key Browns Player Makes Major Change That Has Fans Buzzing
Last season, there were high expectations for Cleveland Browns tackle Dawand Jones after a very strong showing during the 2023 campaign. However, Jones proved to be a major disappointment, and the fact that he weighed a tick under 400 pounds was a big reason why.
Fortunately, the 6-foot-8 behemoth has been hard at work this offseason and has dropped 20 pounds of fat, now weighing in at 374 pounds. That's still pretty hefty, but clearly, Jones is a work in progress, and there is plenty of time for him to slim down even more between now and Week 1.
Jones' transformation has definitely drawn a strong reaction from Browns fans, and they seem to be looking forward to what the 23-year-old will bring to the table next season.
Jones is currently penciled in as Cleveland's starting left tackle for 2025, with veteran Jack Conklin manning the other side.
The former fourth-round pick was limited to just 10 games due to injuries last season, and during his time on the field, he posted a miserable 46.4 grade at Pro Football Focus. That followed a very solid rookie showing in which he logged a 64.8 rating, including a 73 pass-blocking grade.
The Browns' offensive line had been a major strength in previous years, but last season, it was nothing short of an abject disaster all across the unit, and while injuries played a significant factor, guys simply were not playing up to expectations, either.
We'll see if Jones and the rest of the linemen can step it up next fall.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Connected to Blockbuster QB Trade That Makes No Sense At All
MORE: Browns Linked to Trade for Texans Weapon Needing Change of Scenery
MORE: Browns Land Compelling Trade Outlook on Former First-Round Pick
MORE: Browns' Polarizing Weapon Slammed With Disrespectful Prediction
MORE: Browns QB Sends Stern Message to Shedeur Sanders, Competitors