Browns QB Target Draws Intriguing Comparison To NFL Legend
With just a month to go until the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have a tough decision to make in terms of what they'll do with the No. 2 overall pick.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders appears to be in play. Inside NFL circles, though, there seems to be a wide range of grades on Sanders. Recent reporting even suggests there are plenty of teams that view him as a second-round pick and not worthy of going No. 2 overall.
Buffaloes reporter Brian Howell refuted those sentiments, however. In a recent interview on 92.3 The Fan, Howell explained what he's seen in Sanders that will make him successful in the NFL, while also comparing him to an NFL Hall of Famer.
"I just think that he's a gamer, and I think he's got all the intangibles you want," said Howell over the weekend. "I've always likened these CU teams to the Broncos of the 80s that I used to watch, that would beat the Browns in the AFC Championship.
"Those Broncos teams, you always had a shot with John Elway and I think that's the same thing with Shedeur Sanders. CU always had a shot because Shedeur Sanders was at quarterback. He's that guy. If you're down you need a big drive late in the game, I feel confident in Shedeur Sanders leading that drive. To me that's the mark of a good quarterback."
Once Browns fans can get past Howell opening up some old wounds with his mentioning of Elway's success over Cleveland several decades ago, hearing Sanders compared to Elway should certainly catch people's attention.
Despite so many differing opinions on Sanders' abilities, the intangible that Howell eluded to have certainly been on full display. He also hasn't been shy about expressing his incredible confidence, which has been called "arrogance" by some teams.
Whether or not the Browns agree with Howell's assessment and want Sanders to be their QB of the future will start to come to light over the course of the next month.
