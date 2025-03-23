Browns Fans Definitely Won't Like This QB Prediction
The Cleveland Browns have quite the quarterback dilemma right now, as they actually don't know who will be starting under center for them heading into 2025.
The Browns are apparently trying to land a veteran quarterback to serve as a bridge option, but they don't seem to have made any inroads there. They also own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but there is speculation that Cleveland may not take a signal-caller, and even if it does, it may not want a rookie starting on Day 1.
Well, Michael Holley of NBC Sports has made a prediction that Browns fans certainly won't like. He is projecting that Kenny Pickett—whom Cleveland acquired in an offseason trade—will actually be taking snaps for the the Browns to start the 2025 campaign.
"You want to talk about the answer already in the building? It's already in the building. Kenny Pickett," Holley said. "Kenny Pickett will start for the Browns because they're the Browns. They're not going to make a wise decision."
While Holley thinks Cleveland should draft Shedeur Sanders, he doesn't think the Browns will go in that direction.
Here's the thing, though: there does exist a world in which Cleveland can take Sanders next month and still roll with Pickett in Week 1 next September. The Browns potentially planning to start Pickett does not necessarily mean they won't select a quarterback with their first-round pick.
Of course, Cleveland could also hope to tank for Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that would be a risky strategy, to say the least.
