Insider Provides Compelling Free Agent Update on Browns' Nick Chubb
The general consensus has long been that Nick Chubb has played his final snap as a member of the Cleveland Browns, but is there now hope that the running back could return?
If the circumstances are ideal, potentially.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has provided an update on Chubb's situation, noting that the door is still open for the four-time Pro Bowler to re-sign with the Browns.
“The plan with Nick Chubb was always to let him hit the free agent market and see what kind of opportunities he could generate. If he doesn’t find anything, the door will be open to him returning to the Browns as long as they have a role for him," Cabot wrote. "With Chubb not necessarily suited to a third-down back niche, the Browns would have to make sure they have enough carries for him on first and second down and in short-yardage situations."
That's just the thing, though: would Cleveland be able to carve out an appropriate role for Chubb, who looked like a mere shell of himself this past season?
Chubb played in eight games during the 2024 campaign, rushing for 332 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a meager 3.3 yards per carry. He missed the first several weeks of the year while recovering from a devastating knee injury he suffered in September 2023, and he then unfortunately broke his foot in December.
The Browns currently have Jerome Ford at the top of their depth chart, but they will almost certainly find another halfback next month in what is a deep running back draft class.
Cleveland may opt to go with a younger answer alongside of Ford, and if it does bring Chubb back, it will likely be in a very small role.
The 29-year-old could actually probably find more playing time elsewhere on a contender.
