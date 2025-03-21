Cleveland Browns' 'Best' Trade Asset May Surprise You
Heading into the offseason, it was looking like the Cleveland Browns were going to trade Myles Garrett, as the superstar defensive end was forceful in his request to be dealt.
However, the Browns and Garrett surprisingly agreed to a record-breaking contract extension, so he will remain in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
That doesn't mean everyone else on the Browns is safe, though, as Cleveland has numerous other potential trade candidates with the NFL Draft right around the corner.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently named each team's best trade asset in the lead up to the draft, and for the Browns, his answer was cornerback Greg Newsome II.
"With Cleveland’s roster facing legitimate questions across the board throughout the next two years, Newsome’s fit is uncertain," Locker wrote. "The Northwestern product was strong throughout his first three pro seasons but took a step back in 2024, posting only a 54.0 PFF coverage grade with a 120.7 passer rating allowed when targeted. Newsome has seemingly been a constant in trade discussions, and that could amplify with him going into the last year of his rookie deal."
Many felt that the Browns were going to move Newsome back at the trade deadline, but they opted to hold onto him.
With Cleveland also having Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. at the cornerback position, Newsome is certainly expendable, especially after the rough season he just had.
The question is how much trade value he actually has. While Newsome himself is a former first-round pick, he probably wouldn't fetch anything more than a Day 3 selection at this point.
Still, it would be better than nothing for the Browns, who seem on track to lose Newsome in free agency next offseason.
