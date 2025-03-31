Browns Digest

Browns Drop Important Update on Preseason Practice Plans

The Cleveland Browns will hold a pair of join practices during training camp later this summer

The Browns practice from the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs W. Va. on Day 2 of training camp
The Browns practice from the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs W. Va. on Day 2 of training camp
Joint practices have become commonplace for most NFL teams during training camp each summer. They'll be a staple of Cleveland Browns training camp once again in 2025, only this time with a slight change-up.

Speaking at the NFL Owner's meetings down in Palm Beach, Fla. on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Cleveland wouldn't be involved in just one joint practice this year, but two of them.

First, the Browns will have a one-day joint session with the Carolina Panthers down in Charlotte before playing them in Week 1 of the preseason. Then, in Week 2 of the preseason, they'll travel to Philadelphia for a more traditional two-day joint session with the Eagles.

It will mark the fifth time that Cleveland's training camp features joint practices, but the first time it will partake in two of them during one preseason.

The team will also be working with the Eagles for a third time during Stefanski's six years with the organization. Previously, the defending Super Bowl champions visited Berea during the 2022 preseason only to host the Browns at their place one year later.

Cleveland also hosted the New York Giants for a joint session in 2021. The Minnesota Vikings came to Northeast Ohio last summer.

Including doubling up on joint practices, the Browns training camp will have a much different look overall later this summer. In each of the last two years, the franchise opened up training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.

General manager Andrew Berry already shared at the NFL Combine that they would not be making that trip this year. Stefanski has talked before about the Greenbrier experience serving as a valuable team bonding exercise.

This year, they'll try to capture some of those same vibes from multiple preseason road trips that include some quality on-field work against another team.

SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

