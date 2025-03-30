Browns GM Reveals Stance on Trade For No. 1 Pick
The Cleveland Browns have several options at their disposal with the No. 2 overall pick. One of them could include packaging it with some other draft picks to swap places with the Tennessee Titans and make the first pick in the draft instead.
Speaking at the annual NFL owner's meetings down in Palm Beach, Fla., general manager Andrew Berry poured some cold water on that scenario.
Berry told a small contingent of Cleveland media members that it was "unlikely" the team would trade up to No. 1 overall to select the top quarterback in the class, Miami's Cam Ward.
"Candidly, I wouldn't necessarily see that as likely," said Berry. "There are a number of players that we like in this draft, relatively high, but I think as we come to really the end of March, first week of April, we're coming down the home stretch so to speak about probably the player assessment phase of the draft process and then as we really get into April, that's where we really drive into strategy."
Cleveland's top executive did add that "anything is possible," and he's known to never slam the door on any potential move up or down the draft. That said his comments certainly suggest that an aggressive move to No. 1 is likely not in the cards for the Browns.
Ward has been considered the consensus top signal caller in this year's draft class since the NFL Combine over a month ago. While all signs point to the Titans being comfortable selecting Ward at No. 1, some reports emerged this week suggesting that they are still fielding calls for the pick.
It doesn't sound like the Browns will be reaching out.
