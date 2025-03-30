Browns Digest

Browns GM Reveals Stance on Trade For No. 1 Pick

Andrew Berry provided an important update to the Cleveland Browns NFL Draft strategy at the annual owner's meetings

Spencer German

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns have several options at their disposal with the No. 2 overall pick. One of them could include packaging it with some other draft picks to swap places with the Tennessee Titans and make the first pick in the draft instead.

Speaking at the annual NFL owner's meetings down in Palm Beach, Fla., general manager Andrew Berry poured some cold water on that scenario.

Berry told a small contingent of Cleveland media members that it was "unlikely" the team would trade up to No. 1 overall to select the top quarterback in the class, Miami's Cam Ward.

"Candidly, I wouldn't necessarily see that as likely," said Berry. "There are a number of players that we like in this draft, relatively high, but I think as we come to really the end of March, first week of April, we're coming down the home stretch so to speak about probably the player assessment phase of the draft process and then as we really get into April, that's where we really drive into strategy."

Cleveland's top executive did add that "anything is possible," and he's known to never slam the door on any potential move up or down the draft. That said his comments certainly suggest that an aggressive move to No. 1 is likely not in the cards for the Browns.

Ward has been considered the consensus top signal caller in this year's draft class since the NFL Combine over a month ago. While all signs point to the Titans being comfortable selecting Ward at No. 1, some reports emerged this week suggesting that they are still fielding calls for the pick.

It doesn't sound like the Browns will be reaching out.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Browns Analyst Feels This Nick Chubb Move Could be Inevitable

MORE: Browns Predicted to Draft Abdul Carter, Still Land QB in Wild Trade

MORE: Analyst Reaches Odd Conclusion on Comments from Browns' Myles Garrett

MORE: Top NFL Draft Prospect Gets Honest on Meeting With Browns

MORE: Dark Horse QB Emerges as Possible Prospect for the Browns

Published
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News