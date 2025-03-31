Cleveland Browns Urged to Make Gargantuan Trade With Saints
The Cleveland Browns have a monumental decision to make with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Will they select a quarterback? Will they take Abdul Carter? Or maybe they'll move down?
That is exactly what Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport is suggesting, as he has proposed that the Browns should trade their first-round draft pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for No. 9, a third-round selection and a 2026 first-rounder.
Davenport's reasoning is that Cleveland may not want to take Shedeur Sanders, which may prompt the Browns to trade back in order to collect more draft capital.
"It’s hardly a state secret (with all due respect to Kenny Pickett) that the Cleveland Browns need a quarterback," Davenport wrote. "But there have been rumblings that the team might not be enamored enough with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, and Miami’s Cam Ward appears to be a safe bet to be drafted at No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans."
Considering Cleveland has holes up and down the roster, stockpiling as many draft picks as possible certainly wouldn't be a terrible idea.
The Browns would also still be able to land a quarterback later on if they don't take Sanders. Jaxson Dart, for example, is a name that has gained some recent traction as far as another potential signal-caller that could go on Day 1 of the draft next month.
That being said, momentum seems to be building toward Cleveland wanting Carter at No. 2, so we'll have to see what the Browns actually do in a few weeks.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns GM Reveals Stance on Trade For No. 1 Pick
MORE: Browns Analyst Feels This Nick Chubb Move Could be Inevitable
MORE: Browns Predicted to Draft Abdul Carter, Still Land QB in Wild Trade
MORE: Analyst Reaches Odd Conclusion on Comments from Browns' Myles Garrett
MORE: Top NFL Draft Prospect Gets Honest on Meeting With Browns