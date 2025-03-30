Browns Predicted to Draft Abdul Carter, Still Land QB in Wild Trade
Momentum seems to be building toward the Cleveland Browns selecting Abdul Carter with the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft, but could the Browns take Carter and still land a franchise quarterback next month?
Eric Edholm of NFL.com thinks so, as he is predicting Cleveland to nab Carter and then trade back into the first round to snatch a signal-caller.
Edholm has the Browns trading multiple draft picks to the Atlanta Falcons for the 15th overall selection, where they would net Shedeur Sanders.
"I don't know if this is exactly how it would go down, but the Browns could jump back into the first round -- giving up high picks in Rounds 2 (No. 33 overall), 3 (No. 67) and 4 (No. 104) -- to get the passer who best fits a Kevin Stefanski offense," Edholm wrote. "Cleveland's coach wants a tough, smart, accurate pocket passer, and those are Sanders' best qualities."
If Cleveland is able to draft Carter while also bagging its quarterback of the future, it would represent one heck of a heist for general manager Andrew Berry.
Of course, how realistic this scenario actually is for the Browns is debatable.
While Sanders' stock has certainly dipped, the chances of him falling to No. 15 seem very slim given the amount of quarterback-needy teams drafting after Cleveland at No. 2.
Also, would the Falcons really trade a first-rounder without receiving a first-round selection in return? It seems very unlikely.
The waiting game for Browns fans will finally end in a few weeks, but until then, expect to continue to hear and read a whole lot of creative speculation.
