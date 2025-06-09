Cleveland Browns Fans Send Unforgettable Message to Nick Chubb
Well, the Nick Chubb era is sadly coming to an end for the Cleveland Browns, as the running back is reportedly slated to sign with the Houston Texans.
It marks the conclusion of a seven-year tenure for Chubb in Cleveland, in which he made four straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2019 and 2022 and established himself as one of the city's most beloved sports figures in recent memory.
Browns fans are understandably broken up that their favorite running back is departing, and they took to social media to send a message to the 29-year-old following the reports.
Chubb, who played his collegiate football at the University of Georgia, was originally selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
After an impressive rookie campaign in which he rushed for 996 yards and eight touchdowns, Chubb posted four straight 1,000-yard seasons, topping out at 1,525 yards and 12 scores in 2022.
Unfortunately, a devastating knee injury that Chubb suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign put an abrupt stop to his dominance, as he missed the rest of that season and a good chunk of 2024. He returned to play eight games this past year, registering 332 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, but then sustained a broken foot in December.
During his prime, Chubb was one of the most explosive weapons in football, averaging five yards per carry or better in each of his first five seasons (not including 2023, when he logged 6.1 yards per attempt in two games). But at this point, it seems sadly clear that the Cedartown, Ga. native is not quite the same elite threat he once was.
Regardless, Chubb will be dearly missed in Cleveland.
