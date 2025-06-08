Cleveland Browns Again Linked to Perennial Pro Bowl WR
The Cleveland Browns' receiving corps are an absolute mess right now. Well, at least behind Jerry Jeudy.
The Browns did not select a wide receiver in the NFL Draft, and the only move they made in free agency to address the position was signing Diontae Johnson, who played for three different teams last season.
There aren't many options left for Cleveland, but there is one intriguing veteran who has been linked to the Browns multiple times in recent weeks: Keenan Allen, who is still available on the open market.
Analyst Pat McGuire recently brought it up again during a recent episode of the Hanford Dixon Show, noting that Allen may represent a perfect fit for Cleveland's new offense.
"He's kind of a possession receiver, and I don't know if you guys caught this ... they were talking about how the offense is going to be kind of a wide zone offense now, where they're going to run the ball just like they did in 2020 and 2021," McGuire said. "That could unlock Keenan Allen in the passing game. I would love to see him here."
The question is, of course, would Allen actually want to join the Browns?
Allen is now 32 years old and is probably looking for an opportunity to win a Super Bowl, which Cleveland absolutely does not present.
It's hard to imagine that the six-time Pro Bowler remains unsigned because of his skill, even if he showed signs of decline with the Chicago Bears last season. It seems more than likely that Allen is simply waiting for the perfect fit, and it's difficult to envision him identifying the Browns as his ideal landing spot.
