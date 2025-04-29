Cleveland Browns Fiercely Blasted for Controversial Decision
The Cleveland Browns opted not to take a wide receiver in the NFL Draft, which was definitely strange given how limited their depth is behind Jerry Jeudy at the position.
However, the Browns did make a move immediately after the draft, signing veteran receiver Diontae Johnson.
There was a time when Johnson was a fairly big name. Heck, he made the Pro Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2021 after hauling in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. Since then, though, Johnson's stock has dipped significantly, and a poor attitude has been a big reason why.
Nick Wilson and Jonathan Peterlin of 92.3 The Fan are certainly not enamored with the move, and they have made their feelings on the decision abundantly clear.
It really was a head-scratching move for the Browns, especially considering some of the other options that were available on the free-agent market.
Now, it's entirely possible that Keenan Allen did not want to join Cleveland, and perhaps Amari Cooper was not interested in a reunion (understandable), but even still, the Browns probably would have been better off re-signing Elijah Moore then going out and getting Johnson.
Actually, what Cleveland really should have done was take advantage of an incredibly deep receiver class in the draft, but the Browns opted to avoid wide outs entirely this year.
Johnson played for three different teams in 2024, totaling 33 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. He initially entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 and spent five years with the Steelers before ultimately wearing out his welcome.
He is still just 28 years old, but based on his track record, Johnson does not seem like the greatest fit for Cleveland's locker room.
