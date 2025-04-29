Cleveland Browns Named Top Fit for Underrated Veteran DB
The Cleveland Browns did not address their secondary at all in the NFL Draft, which is a bit concerning given all of the questions they have at the cornerback position.
Yes, Denzel Ward is a star, but he has suffered six concussions throughout his NFL career, which definitely puts his future in jeopardy. Plus, both Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. are slated to hit free agency next March, and it's not like either player lit it up in 2024.
The Browns could still explore some veteran options for an answer, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has named them a top destination for free-agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
"While most cornerback-needy teams should have some level of interest in Samuel after the draft, those willing to take a chance to add long-term secondary help would make the most sense," Knox wrote. "Samuel should be favored by teams in the rebuilding process that didn't land a corner early over draft weekend."
Based on that set of parameters, Cleveland would represent a perfect fit for Samuel, who is still just 25 years old and had a very solid four-year run with the Los Angeles Chargers.
A shoulder injury limited Samuel to just four games last season, but during his first three years with the Chargers, Samuel established himself as a very capable corner and actually played in every game back-to-back campaigns in 2022 and 203.
The Browns absolutely need to add another piece to their defensive backfield, and Samuel would comprise a perfect target. On top of that, Cleveland may even be able to nab him on a short-term deal at this juncture.
