Cleveland Browns get positive injury news on special teams prior to Week 3 matchup
The Cleveland Browns received some good news on the injury front on Saturday afternoon.
Cleveland special teamers including kicker Andre Szmyt, punter Corey Bojorquez and return specialist Deandre Carter were all questionable before Week 3’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
On Saturday, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that Szmyt, Cleveland’s rookie kicker who “felt something” according to head coach Kevin Stefanski at practice on Friday, checked out well enough to kick on Sunday. The Browns are removing his injury designation.
Further, Carter, who left Week 2’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with an independent neurologist on his first return of the game, has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will be active against the Packers.
While there was some doubt about whether Bojorquez would be able to punt on Sunday after injuring his ankle on the blocked punt in Baltimore, the Browns did not sign a free agent punter this week. The Browns worked out free agent punters Bryan Robbins and Ryan Stonehouse, but neither of them were added to the team’s active roster or practice squad.
Bojorquez was a full participant in Friday’s practice.
Barring something unforeseen, the Browns will have their rookie kicker and veteran return specialist and punter against the Packers.
Browns left guard Joel Bitonio is questionable for Week 3’s game with a back injury that caused him to miss practice all week. Bitonio, 33, is the longest-tenured Browns player who shouldn’t need practice to be able to suit up, as long as he’s healthy enough to go. He’s listed as questionable heading into Week 3.
Elsewhere on the offensive line, Browns right tackle Jack Conklin was injured during Week 1’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was ruled out during Week 2 and was a limited participant at practice all week, making him questionable as well.
The Browns already ruled out defensive tackle Mike Hall, who has yet to make his 2025 debut following recovery from a knee surgery this offseason. Hall was limited at practice on Wednesday and then sat out Thursday and Friday, which Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said was part of his rehab schedule.
The Packers will be without top wide receiver Jayden Reed, who is rehabbing a broken collarbone and a Jones fracture in his foot. Green Bay has listed talented tight end Tucker Kraft as questionable after he was limited at practice on Thursday and did not practice on Friday with a knee injury. Green Bay’s starting right tackle Zach Tom is also questionable with an oblique injury.
While each team has a few injuries to keep an eye out for, the Browns will be with all of their key specialists for their Week 3 matchup against the Packers.