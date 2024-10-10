Browns, Packers Could Partner Up For Major Trade
The Cleveland Browns are almost surely going to be offloading some pieces between now and the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, and their top commodity will likely be wide receiver Amari Cooper.
There will be no shortage of potential suitors for Cooper, but Zac Jackson of The Athletic has identified a very interesting possible destination: the Green Bay Packers.
"If the Browns potentially wanted a young receiver back in any Cooper trade, they could reach out to the Green Bay Packers, who currently carry six wideouts — all of whom are on rookie deals," Jackson wrote.
The Packers are absolutely loaded with talent at the receiver position, so they would represent a very viable trade partner for a Browns team that will certainly be looking for young talent and draft capital.
Interestingly enough, Green Bay wide out Romeo Doubs was suspended by the team last week for skipping multiple practices due to dissatisfaction with his role.
The Packers have Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson and Bo Melton, all of whom are very intriguing weapons. So, perhaps there is a match between Cleveland and Green Bay.
Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and the Browns showed virtually no interest in providing him with a contract extension during the offseason. That means they are prepared for the 30-year-old to walk in free agency. Taking that into consideration, it would probably behoove Cleveland—a 1-4 team—to trade Cooper now in order to recoup some value for him.
The University of Alabama product has logged 20 catches for 208 yards and a couple of touchdowns this season.