Browns Receive Huge Injury Update for Chargers Game
The Cleveland Browns are set to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in a very pivotal game for the future of the team.
Should the Browns end up losing this week, there is a very good chance that they would lean towards trading away talent. They would drop to 2-7 on the season and there would be almost zero chance of rebounding and making a run down the stretch at a playoff spot.
On the other hand, if Cleveland were to pull off a win, they would improve to 3-6. They would have won two straight games and would have momentum moving forward.
In order to get a win this week, the Browns are going to need all hands on deck and players to step up.
Thankfully, they'll receive a major boost on the injury side of things.
According to ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi, star cornerback Denzel Ward will be able to play this week after clearing concussion protocol.
Ward has suffered a very concerning amount of concussions throughout his career with Cleveland. This latest concussion was his sixth since joining the Browns.
Being able to have Ward on the field is a huge boost for the Cleveland defense. He is one of their best leaders and is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL.
So far this season, Ward has played in eight games, racking up 15 tackles and 13 defended passes. Once again, he has been a very consistent impact player for the Browns.
Going up against Justin Herbert and Los Angeles, the defensive secondary will need to be ready. Herbert is a very good quarterback and Cleveland will need to make sure they don't get burned.
It will be interesting to see how the Browns look this week. After last week's big win, a second straight victory would feel really good for both the team and the fans.