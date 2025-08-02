Browns Legend Issues Strong QB Warning to Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns have a wild four-man quarterback competition brewing in training camp, and while some Browns fans want the team to just cut through the fat and put Shedeur Sanders under center already, legendary Cleveland signal-caller Bernie Kosar doesn't think that is how the Browns should operate.
While sitting with 92.3 the Fan at camp this week, Kosar issued a pretty strong warning to Cleveland's handling of the quarterback situation, warning the Browns about potentially starting Sanders or fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel too early.
"Let's sacrifice those full veteran guys," Kosar said. "Don't dissipate the confidence and belief of a young quarterback. We kill more quarterbacks by putting them in there early. ... To have the veterans play early in September I think would be very productive for the long-term careers of the team and the young quarterbacks."
The general consensus is that one of Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett will be taking snaps in Week 1, so Kosar will probably get his wish. He also makes a great point overall, especially considering that Cleveland went just 3-14 last season.
Let's face it: the Browns don't exactly have the best roster, and their receiving corps is incredibly limited beyond Jerry Jeudy. That obviously isn't ideal for any quarterback; let alone a rookie.
Perhaps Cleveland will turn to one of its two first-year signal-callers at some point during the 2025 campaign, but it would definitely be wise for the Browns to ease everyone in by rolling with one of the two veterans out of the gate.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns' Trade Proposal That Could Snatch Micah Parsons from Cowboys
MORE: Cleveland Browns Announce 2 New Signings on Friday
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receive Stern Warning on Blockbuster WR Trade
MORE: Browns' Trade Package That Could Land Commanders' Terry McLaurin
MORE: Saints Connected to Huge Trade for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders