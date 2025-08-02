Browns' Trade Proposal That Could Snatch Micah Parsons from Cowboys
The Cleveland Browns already have one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL in Myles Garrett, but could they potentially add another in Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons?
Parsons has requested a trade from the Cowboys as a result of a contract dispute, and while there is absolutely no guarantee that Dallas moves him, the Browns should still place a call to the Cowboys to see if he can be had.
Cleveland actually has plenty of assets that it could move in a deal for Parsons. Remember: the Browns acquired an extra first-round draft pick for 2026 after trading down from the No. 2 overall selection back in April, so they have a surplus of draft capital at their disposal.
Not only that, but Cleveland has a couple of very intriguing young pass rushers in Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright that could pique Dallas' interest.
The Browns could put together an offer that includes the first-round pick they received from the Jacksonville Jaguars, a second-round draft choice and one of McGuire or Wright. It might take a Day 3 pick, as well.
There has been chatter that Parsons could fetch a pair of Round 1 picks, which is certainly possible, but multiple first-rounders being traded for one player is not all that common. Plus, it's important to remember that even Garrett was not expected to recoup more than one first-round back when he demanded to be dealt earlier in the offseason.
Cleveland absolutely has the ammunition needed to assemble a very competitive offer for Parsons, who is entering the final year of his contract. That's the caveat, though: would Parsons agree to sign an extension with the Browns?
Even if Parsons may be intrigued by the idea of playing alongside of Garrett, he may not be all that enthralled with the prospect of joining a team that won three games last season. If the 26-year-old refuses to commit to Cleveland long term, it would put the kibosh on a potential trade before it starts.
Regardless, this is something the Browns absolutely have to consider. The thought of having both Garrett and Parsons in the same front seven is beyond enticing, especially considering that Cleveland also has Denzel Ward in its defensive backfield.
