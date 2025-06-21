Cleveland Browns Weapon Mercilessly Disrespected in New Rankings
The Cleveland Browns have definitely revamped their backfield this offseason, parting ways with Nick Chubb and selecting both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the NFL Draft.
This has certainly put Jerome Ford in a bind, as it's looking more and more like the fourth-year running back will ultimately be pushed out of Cleveland after 2025.
However, Ford is still expected to have a role for the Browns this coming season, as his versatility is certainly valuable to the team's offense.
But apparently, Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus does not view Ford as a viable Fantasy Football option at all.
Macri recently released a set of running back rankings heading into the 2025 campaign, and in an expansive list that included 80 halfbacks, Ford wasn't even mentioned.
Judkins came in at No. 21 and Sampson was actually ranked 63rd, but Ford couldn't even crack Tier 7, which was labeled "active on gameday but with limited opportunities."
So apparently, Macri does not even think Ford will get a look for Cleveland in the fall, which absolutely seems a bit extravagant given the circumstances.
Yes, Judkins will probably establish himself as the No. 1 back early on, but it seems pretty hard to believe that the Browns won't feature Ford at all, especially given his penchant for catching passes out of the backfield.
It's also important to keep in mind that Cleveland may want to showcase Ford as a potential trade piece prior to the midseason deadline, and it's difficult to do that when you don't play him.
Now, it's entirely possible that the Browns try and move Ford before the season even begins, but so long as the 25-year-old is on the roster heading into Week 1, he will unquestionably get some touches. Especially early on in the campaign.
