Cleveland Browns Predicted to Make Significant Trade
The Cleveland Browns have actually been relatively quiet this offseason in terms of making moves, which is not entirely surprising given that they had very limited financial flexibility.
However, there are many who are expecting the Browns to make some sort of trade before the 2025 regular season begins, particularly at the quarterback position.
Cleveland currently has four quarterbacks competing for the starting job. It added veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett during the offseason and also selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft. But will the Browns actually keep four signal-callers?
While some feel it is entirely possible that Cleveland will head into the campaign with a quarterback quartet, former Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon does not feel that will be the case.
During a recent episode of his own show, Dixon said that he expects Cleveland to move one of its signal-callers, going as far to say that it is basically necessary.
"I think we almost have to (make a trade), because even as far as the quarterback room, you've got players that are getting hurt and things are happening, and I think at some point, I think one of these quarterbacks, we’re going to have to maybe trade one of them to someone else to see if we can get some draft picks or something," Dixon said.
This definitely seems like the most likely scenario, as it just does not seem feasible for the Browns to actually keep four quarterbacks going into the regular season.
Chances are, one of Flacco or Pickett will get dealt, although there may also be an outside chance that Cleveland trades Gabriel. Sanders, on the other hand, is probably safe.
