NFL Insider Calls Out Browns QB Shedeur Sanders for Weak Apology
It recently surfaced that Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was hit with a pair of speeding tickets this month, not even two full months after being drafted.
Obviously, that isn't the best look for Sanders, who already had quite the microscope on him to begin with. The 23-year-old offered an apology for the incident during tight end David Njoku's charity softball game this week, but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk doesn't seem to be buying it.
"The words look good. The delivery didn’t match them. Watch it and decide for yourself on whether the attitude matches the message," Florio wrote.
Florio is not entirely wrong, as Sanders was smiling and laughing when he was attempting to atone for what he called "wrong choices."
Of course, none of us truly know what is in Sanders' heart. Perhaps he was just laughing uncomfortably. We don't know, but as Florio added, we will be able to tell just how contrite Sanders was based on how he behaves moving forward.
"Whether he has truly gotten the message will be revealed by future behavior," Florio wrote. "He should have known everyone was paying attention to everything he does. If he didn’t before, he does now."
Sanders was expected to be a first-round pick back in April, but he actually fell all the way to the fifth round, where the Browns traded up to land him.
Most feel that Sanders' slide was due to a rather entitled attitude he may have displayed during pre-draft interviews, but others have said that the Colorado Buffaloes product has been nothing short of a consummate professional since arriving in Cleveland.
Guess we'll find out how authentic Sanders really is soon.
