Cleveland Browns Expected to Make Unorthodox QB Decision
The Cleveland Browns are currently running a four-man quarterback competition heading into training camp, with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as well as rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel competing for the starting job.
The general consensus is that either Flacco or Pickett will come out on top and that perhaps one of the two rookies will ultimately supplant the veteran at some point during the season.
Another thing most people are assuming is that the Browns will eventually make a move to cut their depth chart down to three quarterbacks going into the regular season. That seems like the natural course of action, after all.
However, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is insistent that Cleveland may seriously head into the 2025 NFL campaign with four signal-callers, which would be a very unorthodox decision.
“I absolutely think that they will do it,” Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan. “I think you can almost count on it at the very beginning of the season while they work through their roster decisions and then I think from there, it’s just a matter of time if they decide to hang on to all four through the trade deadline on November 4th which would give them eight games to figure out where this whole thing is going, or if they want to just continue on and keep all four of them through the end of the season."
This is definitely odd. Would the Browns actually waste a roster spot by keeping four quarterbacks? Apparently, they are legitimately weighing the possibility, even if it would take a precious slot away from another player at a different position.
You have to think that Cleveland is at least considering a trade here. If a team comes along and offers the Browns something of value for Pickett, for example, they would almost certainly pull the trigger, right? Then again, stranger things have happened, I guess?
