No, Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is Not Going to the CFL
Let's just stop this nonsense right now: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is not going to the CFL. It isn't happening. At least not in 2025.
Here's the thing: the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL own Sanders' negotiating rights, which occurred after the Colorado Buffaloes standout fell to the fifth round of the NFL Draft. But he also signed a deal with the Browns. He is under contract with Cleveland.
All CFL teams are allowed to come up with a list of 45 players they would like to add to their rosters, and Sanders just so happened to be a player the Argonauts threw on their list. They basically placed a bet that the 23-year-old will flunk out of the NFL almost immediately.
While there is no guarantee that Sanders will be a smashing success for the Browns right off the bat, it also seems incredibly hard to imagine the signal-caller heading to play football in Canada. Barring a drastic turn of events, it just isn't happening.
Right now, Sanders is battling with three other quarterbacks for the starting job in Cleveland, and he seems rather unlikely to be under center heading into Week 1. We all understand that. But it doesn't mean that Sanders will suddenly be banished from the NFL.
Chances are, the Browns will try to groom Sanders as best as they can this year, and there does seem to be a great shot of him getting a chance to play at some point this coming fall. Cleveland isn't going to be cutting the cord with him, and even if it does, another NFL team will surely scoop him up.
Sanders didn't come all this way to play in a different football league, so we should probably just squash this now.
