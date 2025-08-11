Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns QB Predicted to Land With New Orleans Saints

This Cleveland Browns quarterback is being predicted to join the New Orleans Saints.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Riddell speedflex Cleveland Browns helmets on the sidelines at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Riddell speedflex Cleveland Browns helmets on the sidelines at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns certainly have an intriguing situation under center at the moment, with four quarterbacks competing for the starting job.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are all battling for the top spot on the depth chart, and while one of the two veterans is expected to open the season as the starter, Sanders' strong preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers has certainly made things interesting.

While some feel that the Browns may enter Week 1 with a quartet of signal-callers on their roster, it stands to reason that Cleveland will probably part with one of them to clear a slot for someone else, and Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports seems to believe Pickett will be the odd man out.

Will Kenny Pickett play for a different team in 2025?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Benjamin doesn't think Pickett has done anything to separate himself in training camp, and a hamstring injury certainly didn't help.

"Failing to separate from a 41-year-old Joe Flacco in practice was the first red flag. Or maybe we should've given more consideration to the fact he's on his third team in as many years," Benjamin wrote. "The former first-rounder may not be back on the field for a while. That might be too late for him. Stefanski could still opt to keep him as in-season emergency depth, but his chances of opening 2025 under center already feel very remote. He also lacks any immediate trade value given his position, though an eventual release might grant him another fresh start."

Benjamin then goes on to predict that Pickett will ultimately land with the New Orleans Saints, who have a bit of a compelling ongoing quarterback drama themselves.

Pickett spent the 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, serving as Jalen Hurts' backup. In his first two years prior to that, the 27-year-old played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he struggled mightily. Over 25 appearances and starts in Pittsburgh, Pickett totaled 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Not exactly inspiring numbers.

To be fair, Pickett didn't have the most friendly circumstances with the Steelers, a team that has struggled offensively for quite some time. But it was also fairly obvious that Pickett himself was part of the problem during his time there.

Perhaps there is still time for Pickett to emerge as a legitimate quarterback option somewhere, but it probably won't be in Cleveland. And to be quite frank, it's hard to imagine any team giving him the opportunity to start this fall.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

