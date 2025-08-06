Insider Shares Puzzling QB Prediction for Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are currently employing a four-man competition at the quarterback position in training camp, trotting out a pair of veterans in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as well as a couple of rookies in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.
The prevailing thought is that the Browns will probably trade one of their quarterbacks before Week 1, which makes obvious sense. After all, who would really keep a quartet of quarterbacks on their roster? But apparently, Cleveland may be considering taking drastic measures.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported it's actually rather probable that the Browns will end up keeping all four signal-callers heading into the regular season.
“I actually now think the Browns are more likely than not to carry four quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster. I think both rookie quarterbacks are on the Browns’ final 53-man roster," Schefter said.
What's even wilder is that Cleveland recently added a fifth quarterback in Tyler Huntley, further complicating the issue (although Huntley seems incredibly unlikely to make the roster).
The Browns could still use their quarterbacks as trade bait
Schefter feels that the reason Cleveland could potentially retain four signal-callers is due to the fact that it gives the team more flexibility to trade one during the season.
"I think both rookie quarterbacks are on the Browns’ final 53-man roster. Joe Flacco, right now, seems to be the man who is in the lead today, prior to the preseason games, for the Browns’ starting quarterback job," Schefter added. "... Kenny Pickett is still young. Kenny Pickett is a former first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett is a quarterback. Teams that have a need at that position, if they suffer from an injury, you would think that the first teams they would call would be the Cleveland Browns. Quarterbacks in this league are currency."
While that may be true, couldn't the same logic be applied going into the season? Why would the Browns need to wait until midway through the campaign to make a trade here? Wouldn't there be some teams interested in Flacco and/or Pickett prior to the season starting?
This is what makes Cleveland's decision to take two quarterbacks in the NFL Draft that much more confounding. The Browns obviously saw Sanders as an outstanding value pick in the fifth round, but why even bother taking Gabriel in Round 3?
Cleveland has to get this situation sorted out in the coming weeks, and it might not be pretty.
