Cleveland Browns Coaches, GM Should be Worried After This Prediction
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are safe for now, even following a massively disappointing 3-14 campaign. But how long will they be comfortable?
Former NFL quarterback and current Bleacher Report podcaster Kurt Benkert feels that Stefanski and Berry's seats could get very hot, very quickly this coming season if things don't go too well out of the gate, and he went as far to say that the entire organization should be on notice.
"I'm not going to lie guys: if Joe Flacco cannot right the ship for them over the first six weeks, I imagine that entire staff is gone, the GM is gone. I imagine all of it, all gone," Benkert said.
Stefanski and Berry were both hired in 2020 and have experienced mixed results, taking the Browns to the playoffs twice while also enduring some very disappointing seasons.
It should be noted that Cleveland made its first playoff appearance since the 2002-03 campaign in Stefanski and Berry's second season, and the Browns also captured their first playoff win since January 1995 when they were coached by none other than Bill Belichick.
Cleveland then put together a surprising 11-win campaign in 2023, which had some believing that the Browns could be dark horse contenders going into last year.
Of course, we know how it ended, and now, both Stefanski and Berry could be fighting for their jobs becasuse of it.
No one is expecting Cleveland to be all that good in 2025, but if the Browns don't show any improvement at all, it could spell big problems for the front office and the coaching staff.
