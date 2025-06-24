Browns Predicted to Make Strange Contract Move With This One Player
The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of a soft rebuild right now, and chances are, they have some notable players who won't be around much longer.
One of those players could be tight end David Njoku, who is entering the final year of his deal and has rookie Harold Fannin Jr. breathing down his neck.
Njoku was viewed by some as a trade candidate heading into the offseason, and assuming the Browns are out of the playoff picture midway through 2025, his name will almost surely surface in trade speculation yet again before the midseason deadline.
However, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton actually feels that Cleveland could hand Njoku a contract extension before this next season begins.
"The Browns selected tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round of this year's draft. Cleveland can employ the 6'4", 241-pounder like an oversized wide receiver. Meanwhile, Njoku should continue to be the lead traditional tight end in the offense," Moton wrote. "In 2024, he missed five games because of injury, but he still finished second on the team in catches (64) and led the club in touchdown receptions (five). Still in his prime at 28, he could get a short-term extension before the 2025 season."
Given the Browns' financial situation (it isn't great) and the fact that Njoku has actually been a rather significant disappointment since being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it seems pretty unlikely that Cleveland will extend him, especially with Fannin waiting in the wings.
Yes, the Browns can run two tight end sets, but there is no question that Njoku will ultimately end up taking targets away from Fannin, who led the country in both receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555) during his final year with Bowling Green.
It's more probable that Njoku is playing out his final days in Cleveland.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Head-Scratching Pro Bowl Trade
MORE: Insider Makes it Clear Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is Not 'Special'
MORE: Myles Garrett's Commitment to Cleveland Browns Called Into Question
MORE: Cleveland Browns Weapon Mercilessly Disrespected in New Rankings
MORE: Former Browns Star Could Land With Worst Team You Can Imagine