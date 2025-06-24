Former NFL Player Goes Scorched Earth on Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
At this point, it seems pretty safe to say that Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has lost a lot of support following the revelation that he was hit with two speeding tickets this month while also failing to appear in court for an arraignment.
Sanders already had a whole lot of detractors to begin with, and there has been rampant speculation that the reason he fell so far in the NFL Draft was because of how he handled the pre-draft process.
Well, now, former offensive lineman and current podcast host Ross Tucker has unloaded on Sanders and can't seem to comprehend how the Colorado Buffaloes product could mess up this much in such a short period of time.
"Last week when it came out that he got his speeding ticket, I said it's not really that big a deal. I feel very differently about it now," Tucker said on his podcast. "The logic or the mindset to have gotten a speeding ticket and then less than two weeks later, you're driving over 100 mph?"
Tucker then went on to say that some other teams that may have been considering drafting Sanders are probably feeling vindicated about their decision right now.
“I don’t know if that’s entitlement or immaturity. There’s got to be some teams that are feeling very good right now that they didn’t draft him," Tucker said. “I can't even wrap my head around that. You get pulled over for speeding, I don’t understand the failure to appear thing, the court appearance thing, but then you go over 100 miles an hour less than two weeks later?"
Tucker also wonders if the Browns rookie truly has what it takes to find success in the N FL.
"Listen, there are definitely franchise quarterbacks that have had success after making mistakes like this, but not many," he added. "Not many that have the mindset, whatever that is, to do something like this twice in that short of a timeframe, to not learn from the mistake two weeks earlier. It’s honestly like mind-boggling to me.”
Tucker is largely preaching to the choir here, as Sanders has been blasted with criticism left, right and center since these speeding tickets surfaced, and it's completely valid, too.
Hopefully, the 23-year-old can use this as a critical learning experience moving forward, because he certainly has the talent to become a franchise quarterback in Cleveland.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Head-Scratching Pro Bowl Trade
MORE: Insider Makes it Clear Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is Not 'Special'
MORE: Myles Garrett's Commitment to Cleveland Browns Called Into Question
MORE: Cleveland Browns Weapon Mercilessly Disrespected in New Rankings
MORE: Former Browns Star Could Land With Worst Team You Can Imagine