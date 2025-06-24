Browns Projected to Land Intriguing Defender Who is Stunningly Available
The Cleveland Browns have not done a whole lot to address their defense this offseason, which is understandable given that they entered free agency with virtually no financial wiggle room, and their offense was a much bigger issue in 2024.
However, the Browns' defense did show significant signs of slippage last season after being the NFL's No. 1-ranked unit the year prior.
Yes, Cleveland did nab defensive lineman Mason Graham in the first round of the draft, but the Browns definitely have some other holes they need to repair on that side of the ball.
Well, Bleacher Report's Kurt Benkert, who is also an ex-NFL quarterback, has identified one very intriguing free agent Cleveland could still sign: safety Julian Blackmon.
Blackmon is somehow still available in free agency in spite of having a very solid 2024 campaign with the Indianapolis Colts. He played in 16 games, registering 86 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended while posting a 73.5 coverage grade at Pro Football Focus.
Just 26 years old, there is also still some room for Blackmon to grow, and with the Browns needing some help at the safety position, Benkert is right in stating that he would be a good fit in Cleveland.
The Browns actually do have some cap space now thanks to their post-June 1 cuts, so they absolutely have the money to absorb Blackmon on a one-year contract.
Blackmon entered the league as a third-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 and has been a steady contributor throughout his five-year professional tenure.
