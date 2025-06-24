Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns' QB Situation Receives Grim Future Outlook

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation recently received a brutal outlook prior to the 2025 NFL season.

Dylan Feltovich

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass as quarterback Joe Flacco (15) and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) and quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) look on during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass as quarterback Joe Flacco (15) and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) and quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) look on during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the 2025 NFL season slowly approaching, the main discussion surround the Cleveland Browns throughout this offseason has been the quarterback position. With four players in the mix to potentially take the helm this season, the room may look completely different in 2026 and beyond.

In his recent article about the 2026 NFL quarterback carousel, NFLTradeRumors' Logan Ulrich listed the Browns as a likely team to be in the quarterback market come the 2026 offseason.

"The Browns threw a bunch of darts at the quarterback position," Ulrich wrote. "None of them were expensive but that means Cleveland will likely get what they paid for. If it turns out the team didn't land a winning scratch-off ticket, they'll be right back in the mix in 2026, although with a little more ammunition and motivation to be bigger players."

Cleveland kicked off their wild quarterback journey throughout the 2025 offseason by trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles for former 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett on the first day of free agency. Shortly after, general manager Andrew Berry brought back a fan-favorite in Joe Flacco, which gave the Browns the opportunity to select an additional quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, Cleveland decided to take not one, but two rookie quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Despite receiving first-round hype prior to the draft, Sanders was selected two rounds after Gabriel with the No. 144 pick. With four new QBs in play this season, the Browns have plenty of options to figure out a position that has haunted the franchise for multiple decades.

If none of the quarterbacks end up panning out for the Browns, Berry's surprising move to trade down from the No. 2 pick gave him the Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 first-round pick. The move would allow the franchise to be aggressive in next year's draft, which many analysts believe the quarterback crop will be better than the 2025 group.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Browns Projected to Land Intriguing Defender Who is Stunningly Available

MORE: Browns Predicted to Make Strange Contract Move With This One Player

MORE: Former NFL Player Goes Scorched Earth on Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Head-Scratching Pro Bowl Trade

MORE: Insider Makes it Clear Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is Not 'Special'

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/News