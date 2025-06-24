Cleveland Browns' QB Situation Receives Grim Future Outlook
With the 2025 NFL season slowly approaching, the main discussion surround the Cleveland Browns throughout this offseason has been the quarterback position. With four players in the mix to potentially take the helm this season, the room may look completely different in 2026 and beyond.
In his recent article about the 2026 NFL quarterback carousel, NFLTradeRumors' Logan Ulrich listed the Browns as a likely team to be in the quarterback market come the 2026 offseason.
"The Browns threw a bunch of darts at the quarterback position," Ulrich wrote. "None of them were expensive but that means Cleveland will likely get what they paid for. If it turns out the team didn't land a winning scratch-off ticket, they'll be right back in the mix in 2026, although with a little more ammunition and motivation to be bigger players."
Cleveland kicked off their wild quarterback journey throughout the 2025 offseason by trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles for former 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett on the first day of free agency. Shortly after, general manager Andrew Berry brought back a fan-favorite in Joe Flacco, which gave the Browns the opportunity to select an additional quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, Cleveland decided to take not one, but two rookie quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Despite receiving first-round hype prior to the draft, Sanders was selected two rounds after Gabriel with the No. 144 pick. With four new QBs in play this season, the Browns have plenty of options to figure out a position that has haunted the franchise for multiple decades.
If none of the quarterbacks end up panning out for the Browns, Berry's surprising move to trade down from the No. 2 pick gave him the Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 first-round pick. The move would allow the franchise to be aggressive in next year's draft, which many analysts believe the quarterback crop will be better than the 2025 group.
