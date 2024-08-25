Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Tough Roster Decisions
The Cleveland Browns played their final preseason game on Saturday night, meaning that head coach Kevin Stefanski will have some very difficult decisions to make over the next several days.
NFL teams have to trim their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday, and it seems like a process Stefanski is not looking forward to undertaking.
“Everything is tough. Every decision is tough," Stefanski said, via the Associated Press. "That’s a good roster. That’s a good problem to have when you have tough decisions to make."
While some of the Browns' starters played during the team's 37-33 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, many of their key players rested. That included quarterback Deshaun Watson, who did not play a single snap in the preseason.
Of course, preseason performance has absolutely no bearing on most of the starters in terms of making the final cut. However, many Cleveland fans would have at least liked Watson to get a bit of a tune up, particularly considering he hasn't seen live game action since last November.
Regardless, the Browns decided to take the safe route this month, likely in an effort to avoid injuries. That's something that could certainly pay off in the long run.
All things considered, Cleveland boasts one of the deepest rosters in football, so Stefanski certainly won't have an easy time between now and Tuesday.
There will almost certainly be a surprising cut or two, which typically happens every year heading into the start of the regular season.
We'll see Stefanski's final decisions this Tuesday.