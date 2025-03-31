Browns HC Reveals Key Details About QB Targets in NFL Draft
After hosting private workouts with three of the top quarterback prospects in this year's NFL Draft in recent weeks, the Cleveland Browns have one intimate workout left with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders later this week.
After that, it sounds like the team's QB big board will be largely settled.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski essentially said as much at the annual owner's meetings down in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday. Asked if the team had plans to hold any additional private workouts with quarterbacks after one with Sanders, Stefanski gave a pretty telling answer.
"Well, probably not," he said, before rethinking his answer. "Well, I should say this. We're covered making sure we see all these guys."
Things can obviously change, but Stefanski's initial reaction provided a unique glimpse into where the team is at in evaluating this class of quarterbacks.
To this point, Stefanski and company have been part of three intimate workouts with soon-to-be rookie signal callers. Perhaps most notably, team brass was in Miami last week to get a closer look at Hurricanes' QB Cam Ward – considered the top QB in the entire class.
That group was also part of personal workouts with Ole Miss product Jaxson Dart and Alabama product Jalen Milroe last week, leaving only Sanders to host privately this week, following his pro day in Boulder, Colo on April 4.
Of that quartet of QBs, Ward and Sanders have been known to have also made top-30 visits to the Browns facility.
Just because the Browns have made their presence known at events for Ward, Dart, Milroe and, soon, Sanders doesn't mean it's a hard and fast list they have to stick to.
Cleveland has also hosted Louisville QB Tyler Shough on a top-30 visit, so the team could always consider other options depending on what they do with the No. 2 pick and how the board falls thereafter.
Still, Stefanski's comments seem to suggest the Browns have honed in on four primary quarterbacks that they will consider on NFL Draft weekend, as they look to fill out a mostly empty position group.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Star Defender Receives Positive Injury Update
MORE: Browns Drop Important Update on Preseason Practice Plans
MORE: Browns GM Reveals Stance on Trade For No. 1 Pick
MORE: Cleveland Browns Urged to Make Gargantuan Trade With Saints