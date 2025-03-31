Browns Star Defender Receives Positive Injury Update
The future or Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been very much in doubt ever since he injured his neck in Week 8 of last season, attempting to tackle Ravens running back Derrick Henry.
For the first time since the incident, though, the 2023 Pro Bowler received a slightly more positive injury update.
Speaking at the NFL Owner's meetings down in Palm Beach, Fla., Browns general manager Andrew Berry revealed where things stand with JOK and for the first time, seemed to invoke some optimism about the situation.
"He is progressing, which is a positive," said Berry. "I'll be honest, it is still a little bit nebulous in terms of what that timeframe looks like. So we really are trying to deal with it week-to-week and month-to-month."
Based on the comments, it's clear that the 2021 second-round pick isn't out of the water yet. However, Berry's use of the word "progressing" and his more candid explanation of his recovery timeline is a far cry from what the organization has been saying about the standout linebacker.
Previously, any questions about JOK received a very scripted response, revealing the team had no updates and that they would be provided at a more appropriate time. That's left many speculating that the 25-year-old's career could be in jeopardy.
This latest response suggests that the door is still open for JOK to return to the field, however, he's clearly still a ways away from that reality.
For now, the situation continues to be fluid.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Drop Important Update on Preseason Practice Plans
MORE: Browns GM Reveals Stance on Trade For No. 1 Pick
MORE: Cleveland Browns Urged to Make Gargantuan Trade With Saints
MORE: Browns GM Reveals Stance on Trade For No. 1 Pick
MORE: Browns Analyst Feels This Nick Chubb Move Could be Inevitable