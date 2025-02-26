Browns Head Coach Shares Firm Stance On Myles Garrett's Future
Everyone who speaks on behalf of the Cleveland Browns appear to be on the same page when it comes to the future of Myles Garrett.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski became the latest member of the team's staff to dig his feet in on not trading the star pass rusher, despite his public plea to be moved. As alarming as Garrett's declaration may be outside the organization, things seem status quo for Stefanski and company.
That's probably because he believes he'll be donning brown and orange again next season and for the foreseeable future.
"Not impacting my plans," Stefanski said at the NFL Combine on Wednesday. "I think the world of Myles, I understand the business of football and I understand these things happen from time to time, but I expect Miles on our team this year, next year, the year after that and so on. He's part of the present, he's part of the future."
It's an unsurprising stance from Stefanski. One day prior, general manager Andrew Berry doubled down on his adamancy that the team won't be trading Garrett. Something he first said at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. last month.
The organization seems to be dug in on keeping its best player. The problem is, Garrett seems dug in on going to a contender, and in his belief that the Browns aren't close to being one.
There seems to be some belief that the Browns and Garrett can mend fences and get back on the same page. However, Stefanski wouldn't say what that looks like, aside from suggesting that the dialogue is ongoing.
"Listen, I respect Myles, but I think in the meantime I'll keep any conversations between us."
