Potential Browns Draft Target Sends Strong Message To NFL Suitors
With Myles Garrett's public trade request still hanging over the Cleveland Browns like a dark cloud, finding a new top pass rusher for the future may quickly become a top priority this offseason.
Fortunately, with the No. 2 overall pick at their disposal, the Browns will be in perfect position to land one in the NFL Draft in April.
Penn State's Abdul Carter has emerged as a legitimate top prospect in the class and if Cleveland decides to pass on a quarterback, they could settle on the linebacker-turned-edge rusher.
If the 21-year-old gets his way, though, he won't be there. Speaking at the NFL Combine on Wednesday, Carter sent a message to the teams near the top of the draft about his value.
"I'm the best player in the country, and the best players should be selected No. 1," Carter asserted during his media session. "Knowing all the work I put in, all the training I did, all the sacrifices I made, I know I'm the best."
Carter is certainly in the mix as one of the top players on the board for teams leading up to April 24. Whether or not he goes in the first few picks is almost exclusively dependent on how the Tennessee Titans – who are picking first – and the Browns feel about the top quarterbacks in the class.
The Penn State product announced leading into Combine week that he won't be participating in on-field workouts in Indianapolis as he continues recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during the College Football Playoff. Carter, provided an update on the ailment, sharing that he's about 90% recovered.
There has been one notable knock on Carter throughout the pre-draft process, though. Some pundits believe he may be "too small" to be a truly dominant edge rusher at the next level.
Carter did make it known that he weighed in at 248 pounds at the Combine and plans on playing around that number. He also had another strong response for those who may question his ability based on his size.
"I ain't ever been too small for nothing my whole life," said Carter. "It's all about heart for me. It's all about will for me. And I've got more of that than anybody."
Carter is almost certain to be in play for the Browns when they're on the clock with the No. 2 pick, unless the Titans take him first. He did reveal that he had met with Tennessee in Indianapolis.
How things play out with Garrett's trade request could impact just how pressed the Browns feel to pull the trigger on Carter. Cleveland could also continue playing hardball with Garrett, though, and still draft Carter to form one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL.
That's an opportunity Carter would love to be a part of.
"That'd be dope," he said. "Myles is one of the guys I study, one of the guys I watch. Just his game, the way he can impact the game as a pass rusher and as a defender overall, whether it's special teams jumping over the pile blocking a kick. He's one of the guys I try to emulate my game after."
