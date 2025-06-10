Cleveland Browns Legend Makes Plea to Nick Chubb After Departure
As a Cleveland Brown, Nick Chubb's bruising rushes gashed opposing defenses in a downhill, physical playing style. Now that Chubb is a Texan, a Browns legend is hoping the running back shows mercy on his longtime team.
Chubb officially signed with the Houston Texans on Monday after passing his physical, ending a seven-year tenure in Cleveland. The Browns drafted Chubb in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and reaped the benefits the four-time Pro Bowler brought. However, a devastating knee injury in 2023 eventually led to his departure from the team this offseason.
The breakup between the Browns and the fan-favorite Chubb has drawn strong reactions from fans and former players who hoped he'd be with the team for his entire career. Hanford Dixon, whose nine-year career was entirely with the Browns, wished Chubb luck on his self-named show on Tuesday, but begged the running back to take it easy when he next faced Cleveland.
"Nick, please, please, please, please big dawg, please, please, please if you play against us, don't hurt us," Dixon said. "He's going to have that little extra juice if he's playing against the Cleveland Browns. But that's alright, we still love you big dawg. Wish you well."
The Browns are not scheduled to play the Texans in 2025, unless both teams make the playoffs. However, Cleveland and Houston will meet in 2026 as the AFC North rotates to play each team in the AFC South. The two last played in the 2023 Wild Card round, when the Texans beat the Browns, 45-14.
Dixon is a member of the Cleveland Browns Legends Program. He played cornerback for the Browns from 1981 to 1989, earning First-Team All-Pro honors twice and Pro Bowl recognition three times.