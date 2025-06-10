Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry Blasted for Controversial Move
Many Cleveland Browns fans are feeling a certain way after watching Nick Chubb sign with the Houston Texans, ending Chubb's seven-year run in Cleveland.
The Browns did try to come to terms with Chubb, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement, and now, the four-time Pro Bowl running back with get to play for a contender.
While fans are surely happy that Chubb has found greener pastures for 2025, that doesn't mean they are satisfied with the way things went down between the former second-rond pick and Cleveland.
Take Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily, for example, who is taking Browns general manager Andrew Berry to task for trying to make things work with offensive tackle Jedrick Wills for several years but giving up on Chubb so quickly.
Honestly, this really isn't a very fair comparison.
First of all, Wills is a left tackle, and left tackles are much more valuable than halfbacks in today's NFL. Not only that, but it's not like Cleveland signed Wills to a huge contract extension. All it did was exercise his fifth-year option for 2024, and now, he isn't even a member of the team anymore.
As for Chubb, again, the Browns tried to negotiate with him, but the two parties couldn't find common ground. Given that Cleveland went 3-14 last season and just drafted a pair of running backs, you can understand why it wasn't exactly a match made in heaven.
Chubb is now 29 years old with an extensive injury history, and he rushed for just 332 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 3.3 yards per carry in eight games last year. The Browns are in the process of rebuilding, so it was clearly time for both sides to move on.
