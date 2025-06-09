Former Browns RB Nick Chubb Receives Significant Injury Update
Prior to suffering a knee injury that derailed his career with the Browns, Nick Chubb was one of the best running backs in the NFL. The fan favorite's time in Cleveland came to an end this offseason, and now, the bruising back appears ready to return to action in a new home.
On Sunday afternoon, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Chubb was expected to sign with the Houston Texans. A day later, The Athletic's Dianna Russini revealed that the former All-Pro had passed his physical with the team, quelling any lingering injury concerns.
Chubb suffered a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus and medial capsule in Week 2 of the 2023 season, causing him to miss over a year. He played eight games in 2024, but rushed for just 332 yards, three touchdowns and a career-worst 3.3 yards per carry. Chubb's final season in Cleveland ended three weeks early due to a broken foot.
However, those injuries seem to be behind Chubb. The running back was seen earlier this offseason cutting laterally in a workout video, and the successful physical examination is a positive sign ahead of the 2025 season.
Chubb earned four consecutive Pro Bowl honors from 2019 to 2022 and is statistically one of the best Cleveland running backs ever. His 80.5 rushing yards per game trail only Jim Brown in franchise history, while Chubb's 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns rank third behind Brown and Leroy Kelly.
The Browns selected running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in April's NFL Draft, signaling the team was ready to move on from their long-tenured star. Chubb had been with Cleveland since 2018.