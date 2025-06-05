Cleveland Browns Linked to $57 Million Trade With Kansas City Chiefs
The Cleveland Browns were expected by many to trade off some pieces this offseason, but they actually haven't really moved anyone of significance. That doesn't mean, however, that the Browns can't still swing some trades with plenty of time remaining before Week 1.
Cleveland is entangled in a rather miserable salary cap situation, so it would surely like to get out from under some of that money. Not only that, but the Browns also have some players entering the final years of their respective contracts, and it would be nice for them to recoup something in return before likely losing them in free agency next spring.
One such player is offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, who is preparing to enter the last year of a $57 million deal. Teller showed significant signs of wear and tear in 2024 after putting together three straight Pro Bowl campaigns, so Cleveland could attempt to ship him off before the start of the 2025 regular season.
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network has identified a potential trade partner for the Browns in that regard, naming the Kansas City Chiefs as a possible destination for Teller.
"Both of the Browns’ long-time starting guards are entering the final year of their deals in 2025. Joel Bitonio is a little older at 33, and the 30-year-old Teller could have stronger trade value," Austin wrote. "Moving Teller after June 1 saves Cleveland $7 million in cap room this year while taking on $19.2 million in dead money through 2028. Even though Teller has played right guard for most of his NFL career, he’s a three-time Pro Bowler who offers versatility and could slot in at left guard for Kansas City if needed."
The Chiefs clearly had issues in the trenches last season, so landing someone like Teller could potentially go a long way in solving some of those problems.
Teller spent the first year of his career with the Buffalo Bills before being acquired by Cleveland via trade in August 2019, but his time with the Browns may be coming to a close.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Connected to Blockbuster QB Trade That Makes No Sense At All
MORE: Browns Linked to Trade for Texans Weapon Needing Change of Scenery
MORE: Browns Land Compelling Trade Outlook on Former First-Round Pick
MORE: Browns' Polarizing Weapon Slammed With Disrespectful Prediction
MORE: Browns QB Sends Stern Message to Shedeur Sanders, Competitors