Browns Linked to Major Sleeper NFL Draft QB
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the NFL offseason with quite a few needs to focus on. Entering Week 18, the Browns are just 3-13, which shows just how bad the 2024 NFL season has really been.
Most importantly, Cleveland needs to figure out the quarterback situation.
At this point in time, it has become clear that Deshaun Watson will not be able to turn things around and be the franchise quarterback that the Browns acquired him to be. Unfortunately, he is still under contract for two more years and is owed big money in each of those two seasons.
Many believe that Cleveland will try to find a new quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Others expect them to pursue a veteran option in free agency.
If they do opt to focus on a young quarterback in the 2025 draft class, there are quite a few options. They could end up with a top-three pick and have a shot at either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
However, if they don't end up taking one of those two players, there are some sleeper options who will be available later on in the draft.
Last Word on Sports has named the Browns as a potential fit for a major sleeper quarterback.
They believe that Cleveland could be a great landing spot for Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord. He is coming off of a big-time season after transferring away from the Ohio State Buckeyes and was one of the most dominant signal callers in the country from a statistical standpoint.
During the 2024 college football season with Syracuse, McCord ended up completing 66 percent of his pass attempts for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also scored three touchdowns on the ground.
His interception total may look a bit concerning, but he did throw five in one bad game.
McCord may never end up developing into being a legitimate NFL starting quarterback. However, he has the arm potential to be just that.
It might be a bit of a gamble for the Browns to draft him, but he's worth taking a flier on. Assuming they don't reach too high to get him in the draft, McCord could end up becoming a big-time steal.