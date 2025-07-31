Cleveland Browns Linked to Veteran RB Following Release
The Cleveland Browns have many questions still unanswered as training camp continues.
With all eyes being on the quarterback position, the running backs have also gained attention — some good and some not so good.
Earlier this week, the Cincinnati Bengals released veteran running back Zack Moss. Since his release, Moss has been linked to Cleveland considering all of its question marks in the backfield.
"I can see Zack Moss heading to the Browns. I think he'd be a great fit there as long as he's able to get fully healthy."- Gridiron Elite Sports
Would the connection make sense for the Browns?
Moss played in just eight games for the Bengals last season thanks to a neck injury. He finished the season with 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns while also showing off his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
Moss' best season came in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts. He rushed for 794 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games, including eight starts. Last season, Moss went to Cincinnati to split time with rookie Chase Brown. In Cleveland, he would also have rookies to work with.
Quinshon Judkins' availability remains a question mark during training camp. Fellow rookie Dylan Sampson has gained the attention of the coaching staff and others thanks to his burst. The Browns also recently got Jerome Ford back on the field.
There are many options for Cleveland in the backfield but no answer as of yet. If fully healthy, Moss is an interesting player to take a flier on this season.