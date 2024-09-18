Cleveland Browns Linked To Trade For Pro Bowl Defender
The Cleveland Browns are known for their staunch defense, but they could actually use an upgrade at the safety position.
While Grant Delpit is a strong presence in the secondary, Juan Thornhill is on injured reserve with a calf injury, and even when healthy, he is probably the weak leak in the Browns' defensive backfield.
That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox views Cleveland as a prime trade destination for Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker.
Baker has been one of the best safeties in football since entering the league back in 2017.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Washington, was selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He made the Pro Bowl and earned a First-Team All-Pro selection as soon as his rookie campaign and has been a perennial Pro Bowler ever since.
Baker currently has a streak of five straight Pro Bowl appearances and has also notched First-Team All-Pro honors twice. He was once a Second-Team All-Pro, as well.
Last year, Baker played in 12 games and still managed to make a trip to the Pro Bowl after finishing with 87 tackles.
Through the first two games of 2024, the Bellevue, Wa. native has already logged 18 tackles.
Whether or not Arizona moves Baker will obviously depend on its positioning between now and the Nov. 5 trade deadline. Considering the Cardinals just hammered the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 41-10, they may want to hold on to Baker for now.
But if Arizona makes Baker available, the Browns would certainly represent an intriguing destination.